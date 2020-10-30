The state Public Utility Commission has formally approved a settlement under which a UGI Utilities Inc. subsidiary will pay a $1.1 million civil penalty, the largest ever paid by the company, for a fatal gas explosion near Millersville in 2017.

And under the settlement -- approved Thursday but agreed to Sept. 1 -- UGI Utilities Inc. of Denver will spend more than $50 million in safety enhancements.

The July 2, 2017, explosion killed UGI employee Richard Bouder. He and other UGI workers responded to the area after a passerby detected an odor of gas. The homeowner was evacuated, and crews began to investigate. The blast occurred 10 minutes later, leveling 206 Springdale Lane. It blast injured three other people and caused an estimated $2.2 million in property damage.

As part of the settlement, Valley Forge-based UGI is building a $37.9 million training center in Berks County and is spending $3.1 million yearly through 2024 to replace or repair across its system the type of connector tee deemed probably at fault in the explosion. The settlement does not involve an admission of guilt.

UGI has also agreed to improve its emergency response and training. The PUC claimed UGI failed to follow its own procedures in responding to the leak, and that its procedures were deficient.

UGI will also regularly update the PUC on remediation of tapping tees: the National Transportation Safety Board said in February 2019 that a PermaLock tapping tee made by Honeywell International Inc. and installed in 1998 had leaked and was likely responsible for the blast. That allowed gas “to migrate into the house where it ignited,” the NSTB report said.

UGI’s $1.1 million civil penalty will go to the state’s general fund — the account for non-earmarked funds to run the state. UGI cannot raise rates to recoup the penalty.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The penalty is the largest civil penalty UGI has agreed to pay under a settlement with the PUC. UGI faced a statutory maximum penalty of $2 million.

UGI serves about 650,000 customers in 45 counties.