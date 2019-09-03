After a major gas leak was reported near Conestoga Valley High School, buses were held on standby in case an evacuation was needed.
Fortunately, water in the ditch where the six-inch, natural gas line was struck diluted the gas, according to Witmer Fire Company Chief Chris Kauffman.
"The water took most of the danger away," Kauffman said, speaking to reporters at the scene. "I can't stress enough how fortunate we are that there was water in the ditch."
The gas leak started around 9 a.m., when a backhoe managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation struck the main on Horseshoe Road near Willow Road, Kauffman said.
Firefighters and fire police rushed to the scene. Kauffman said he communicated with Conestoga Valley officials.
"It was a huge concern of mine," he said of the middle and high school campus close to the gas leak.
As a precaution, students were kept from going outside to the west of the high school, said district spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said in an email.
A strong smell of natural gas wafted through the area but not on Conestoga Valley's campus, he said.
UGI was able to shut off the gas line around 11:45 a.m., cutting service to between 30 and 40 customers, according to spokesman Joseph Swope.
Repair work at the 2065 Horseshoe Road site will take "most of the day," Swope said. Horseshoe Road will be closed in the area for an "extended period of time" while UGI is working, according to Kauffman.