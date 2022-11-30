UGI – the primary natural gas supplier in Lancaster County with 63,000 residential customers – is increasing its purchased gas cost rate by 3.1 percent starting Thursday.

With the increase, the average residential heating customer can expect their bill to rise from $119.54 per month to $123.28 per month, according to UGA.

It’s the latest in a series of purchased gas and base rate hikes by UGI going back to June.

UGI last increased its purchased gas cost rate – which by law must be passed to consumers with no markup – by 7.4% on June 1.

UGI’s base rate – which allows a utility to recoup the expense of operating its system plus a return – has already gone up once this fall, on Oct. 29, and will do so again on Oct. 1, 2023.

The base rate – which allows a utility to recoup the expense of operating its system plus a return – comprises about 65% of a customer’s bill. The purchased gas cost rate is about 35%, although those percentages can fluctuate when wholesale prices for natural gas go up or down.

UGI’s increases come as energy generators and suppliers across the country struggle to absorb higher costs caused by inflation and energy price disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia imposed by the U.S. and other nations.

“UGI recognizes the concern customers have regarding rising energy prices, especially during the heating season,” said Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, in a Wednesday news release announcing the latest increase. “Unfortunately, commodity costs for nearly all fuels have continued to increase, including the wholesale cost of natural gas. Despite this increase, natural gas remains a very economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. I encourage customers who are on a limited or fixed income to reach out to UGI to see if they qualify for any one of our payment assistance programs.”

Brown added that natural gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to remain lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production.

Natural gas is the second most popular home-heating fuel in Lancaster County, used by 33.7% of county households, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. It trails only electricity, used to provide heat in 34.5% of all housing units in the county. The survey does not measure heating oil use at the county level, but U.S. Energy Information Agency reports that 4% of homes nationwide – primarily in the northeast - use it as the primary source of heating.

Electricity, heating oil costs also up

The electricity utilities that serve Lancaster County have already announced rate hikes in their Price to Compare that begin Thursday, as previously reported by LNP | LancasterOnline.

A residential rate increase of a little more than 18% is in store for customers of PPL – Lancaster County’s primary electricity provider with approximately 227,000 customers. The new Price to Compare will be 14.612 cents per kilowatt hour for residential customers (up from 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour) and 14.751 cents per kilowatt hour for small business customers (up from 11.695 cents per kilowatt hour), or a little more than 26%.

PPL’s rate hike Thursday comes on the heels of a 38% increase on June 1. The June increase had already left PPL’s rate at its highest level in more than a decade, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

A residential rate increase of about 9.6% is in store for customers of Met-Ed, with approximately 2,200 customers.

The new Price to Compare will be 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour for residential customers (up from 9.4 cents per kilowatt hour) or about 9.6%.

The Price to Compare is a direct pass through to customers to customers and it represents the cost of purchasing electricity with no markup. The Price to Compare is one component of a customer’s bill. The other is a utility’s base rate, which allows a utility to recoup the expense of operating its system plus a return.

Those who use heating oil are also facing steep increases in cost.

Average per gallon prices on the East Coast and Pennsylvania prices in November compared to last November are well above 40%, according to the U.S. EIA.

The U.S. average price per gallon of residential heating oil on the East Coast on Nov. 21 was $5.45, up $2.06, or 44.9%, from a year ago. The same numbers for Pennsylvania were $5.39, up $2.16, or 50.1%.

Get help paying your bill

The utilities themselves as well as the state offer programs that can help customers who are struggling to pay bills.

For information on utility programs, contact your specific provider. UGI and PPL, the largest utility providers in Lancaster County, both have special sections on their web sites that provide information about Customer Assistance Programs and tips on energy savings strategies.

Help from the state comes through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP – which is currently accepting applications.

The income limit for LIHEAP is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, that is a gross income of $20,385 per year, and for a family of four, that is a gross income of $41,625 per year.

Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility in order to apply for these programs. Those who have applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.

Applications for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs are available online at compass.state.pa.us or by phone at 1-866-550-4355. On-site assistance is available at the Lancaster County Assistance Office, 832 Manor St., Lancaster city.