When Common Wheel Executive Director Adriana Atencio noticed a UGI contractor had dug into a bike lane on the 600 block of Walnut Street in Lancaster city, she expressed her frustration on Instagram. Using the account of the nonprofit that promotes cycling, she warned cyclists that it had been torn up.

The lane has since been patched, but she says the bumpy uneven pavement still creates a safety issue for cyclists. She’s particularly concerned about residents who have no other mode of transportation to get to work, and students who bike to school.

“Where do you go if you are stuck between a car and a curb, and suddenly you are on mountain bike terrain,” she said.

The Walnut Street bike lane is unique. It’s currently the city’s only example of protected bike infrastructure, where parked cars buffer cyclists from traffic. But it is far from the only section of pavement in the city that has been carved up for underground pipeline work in recent years.

Due to a mandate from state regulators, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of natural gas pipeline replacements in the city in recent years. UGI replaced 5.3 miles of underground pipeline in the city last year and plans to do another 4.7 miles this year. On top of that, it also replaces laterals along sections of main it replaces, which cut across travel lanes. Streets like East King, West Lemon, South Queen, and New Holland Avenue have each had extensive pipe replacements in the last 18 months.

The state Public Utilities Commission has given UGI until 2027 to replace hundreds of miles of cast iron pipes across its system with materials which are less leak prone.

It’s part of a settlement from a 2011 natural gas explosion in Allentown, blamed in part on deteriorated cast iron pipes, that killed five people. Prior to the settlement, UGI had planned to replace the pipes – but not until 2051.

In the years since, UGI has replaced more than 700 miles of gas pipeline. The cost ranges between $600,000 to $1 million per mile, according to UGI spokesperson Joe Swope – putting the overall replacement cost more than $420 million. The cost is added to the base rate charged to customers across the system, which has increased steadily since 2012. UGI Utilities Inc. is a division of UGI Corporation, a Fortune 500 company with $6.5 billion in annual revenues.

UGI, Lancaster city collaboration

Cities like Lancaster have a high number of the older pipes, Swope said, because they were among the first to receive natural gas service, before the turn of the 20th century.

The utility works with the city to coordinate the pipe replacements with the city’s paving schedule. But the city only plans to pave about 2.7 miles this year, and the roads where UGI has worked aren’t the only ones that need to be repaved. The city can reject pipeline projects on streets that are less than 5 years old, but the 600 block of Walnut Street is older than that.

“UGI works with municipalities to schedule replacement work ahead of paving projects as much as possible. There are times that, based on our own construction schedule or the characteristics of the system, that isn’t possible, but we accommodate those schedules as much as possible,” Swope said.

A better example of collaboration is Lemon Street, scheduled for paving later this year, which UGI and the city have dug extensively to update their mains.

There are no current plans for a full repave of Walnut Street. The current paving on Walnut Street does not meet the city’s specifications, according to Cindy McCormick, the city’s engineer and deputy director of public works, but it is only temporary.

UGI says it plans to repave the sections of bike lane it dug to a surface similar to the original one. It waits four to six weeks after completing a replacement project to fully repave the street so the ground can settle.

With the pavement still difficult for cyclists to use, Atenico unsuccessfully tried to get a sign placed along the block to warn cyclists. She was hopeful that the instagram post warned other cyclists about the conditions in the bike lane.

“It creates issues across the board for our kids and people who need to get to work, or anybody who deserves to be able to use our streets in the safest manner possible,” she said.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.