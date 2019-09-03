School buses were held on standby after a "major" gas leak was reported near Conestoga Valley High School on Tuesday, but an evacuation didn't end up being needed.
The leak started when a backhoe managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation struck a six-inch, main natural gas line around 9 a.m. on Horseshoe Road near Willow Road, according to Witmer Fire Company Chief Chris Kauffman.
Kauffman said he communicated with Conestoga Valley officials.
"It was a huge concern of mine," he said of the middle and high school campus close to the gas leak.
District spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said in an email that students were kept from going outside to to the west of the high school as a precaution.
"We will continue to follow our All Hazards Plan, take direction from the fire department and monitor the situation. The safety of our students remains our top priority," she said.
UGI shut off the gas line around 11:45 a.m., cutting service to between 30 and 40 customers, according to spokesman Joseph Swope.
Repair work at the 2065 Horseshoe Road site will take "most of the day," Swope said. Horseshoe Road will be closed in the area for an "extended period of time" while UGI is working, according to Kauffman.
Kauffman said water diluted the gas that came out from the struck line.
"The water took most of the danger away," he said. "I can't stress enough how fortunate we are that there was water in the ditch."
A strong smell of natural gas was in the area but not on Conestoga Valley's campus, he said.