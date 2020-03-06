The UFC Gym was evacuated Friday morning due to smoke after a food warmer caught fire at Park City Center, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at one of the food stands in Center Court, according to dispatch.

Smoke is being reported throughout the mall, along with water in center court.

A call to the UFC Gym was not answered at 7:45 a.m.

A fire marshal with the Lancaster city Fire Department is on scene.

Park City Center doesn't open to the public until 10 a.m., according to its website.

Firefighters and Park City Center maintenance are currently ventilating the mall.

This story will be updated.

