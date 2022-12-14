For the second year in a row, U Street Media and the Lancaster branch of the NAACP are teaming up for a day of yuletide fun.

The 2nd annual Holiday Extravaganza will take place at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. Among the many highlights include a story time with Santa Claus presented by the Lancaster Public Library, raffles, gift drive distribution and free haircuts for children.