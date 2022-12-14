Holiday Extravaganza

U Street Media and the NAACP of Lancaster are teaming up for the second annual Holiday Extravaganza this Sunday, Dec. 18.

For the second year in a row, U Street Media and the Lancaster branch of the NAACP are teaming up for a day of yuletide fun.

The 2nd annual Holiday Extravaganza will take place at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. Among the many highlights include a story time with Santa Claus presented by the Lancaster Public Library, raffles, gift drive distribution and free haircuts for children. 

In addition, U Street Media President Yazmin Way says that Dutch Apple Theater will be donating time and décor to transform the basketball gym into a “Winter Wonderland” for the kids. 

Entry to the event is free, but registration is suggested and that link can be found here. 

