For the second year in a row, U Street Media and the Lancaster branch of the NAACP are teaming up for a day of yuletide fun.
The 2nd annual Holiday Extravaganza will take place at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. Among the many highlights include a story time with Santa Claus presented by the Lancaster Public Library, raffles, gift drive distribution and free haircuts for children.
In addition, U Street Media President Yazmin Way says that Dutch Apple Theater will be donating time and décor to transform the basketball gym into a “Winter Wonderland” for the kids.
Entry to the event is free, but registration is suggested and that link can be found here.