The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously to clarify a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in a case brought by a Lancaster County mail carrier who objected to being required to work Sundays, citing his religious conviction that Sunday should be a day of rest.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act states employers must accommodate workers’ religious needs, unless doing so would result in an “undue hardship” on the employer. In a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court case, justices defined that hardship as anything that would cause more than a minimum inconvenience. This court overturned that prior definition.

“We think it is enough to say that an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the ruling issued Thursday.

Alito said that courts must consider “all relevant factors” in each religious rights case, including the particular accommodations requested and the size and operating costs of an employer.

Gerald Groff, of Providence Township, clashed with the U.S. Postal Service when it began scheduling employees on Sundays to deliver Amazon packages. The Evangelical Christian postal worker skipped 24 Sunday shifts and ultimately resigned his position, saying he feared he was about to be fired. Groff sued the Postal Service with the help of Harrisburg-based Christian rights law firm Independence Law Center, which along with other conservative law firms appealed the case up to the nation’s highest court.

While the court ruled to redefine undue hardship, its opinion does not present a clear victory for Groff. His case was returned to a lower court for reconsideration in light of the Supreme Court’s clarification.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and analysis from legal experts.