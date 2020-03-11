The U.S. Supreme Court recently denied an appeal by death-row inmate Leeton Thomas, who was convicted of killing a mother and her teen daughter.

The court denied Thomas' petition to review his case, which challenged the constitution of the on February 24. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had upheld Thomas's two death sentences in August 2019.

A Lancaster County jury imposed the death penalty after convicting Thomas, 42, of the June 2015 stabbings of Lisa Scheetz, 44, and her daughter, Hailey, 16, in their East Drumore Township home. They were witnesses in a sexual molestation case against Thomas.

In imposing the death sentence after Thomas was convicted in June 2017, the jury found that aggravating circumstances — legal reasons prosecutors must cite for seeking death — outweighed mitigating circumstances — reasons that can be considered to support a life sentence.

The five aggravating circumstances were: killing multiple people, killing to prevent testimony, killing while committing another felony — in this case, burglary, killing while a no-contact order was in place and placing another person in grave risk of death, which in this case was the stabbing of another member of the Scheetz family.

Mitigating circumstances included the poverty and abuse Thomas endured growing up in Jamaica and no significant previous convictions.

Thomas is one of 132 men on Pennsylvania’s death row. The last execution in the state was in July 1999. Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 ordered a moratorium on capital punishment.

Lancaster County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against James Sterbinsky, 57, who is charged with stabbing to death his sister, Christine Ross, 53, and her daughter — his niece — Autumn Ross, 20, last July 18 at his High Street apartment in Lancaster.

Sterbinsky's case bears similarities to Thomas' case: Prosecutors contend Sterbinsky killed them because he was about to be arrested on charges he sexually assaulted Autumn.