U.S. Rep. Smucker seeks bipartisan accord, proposes 7-day delay on partial reopening of Lancaster County

In a bid for bipartisan support, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said Thursday he’s open to waiting one more week for partial reopening of Lancaster County’s economy.

Smucker’s unexpected offer came near the end of a lengthy news conference at which Lancaster County’s lone Democratic commissioner railed at GOP leaders who want to defy Gov. Tom Wolf and partially reopen the county Friday.

But other Republican leaders at the press event didn’t back Smucker’s surprise suggestion.

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said he’d support reopening as early as next Friday, May 22, if stepped up testing and contact tracing for COVID-19 was in place by then.

“That’s not a bad deal,” Smucker said after Lehman spoke.

The Republican U.S. House member said he values bipartisanship and could support a one-week delay to May 22 if Democrats were on board.

“I’ve been saying for weeks that we should allow businesses to operate if they can do so safely,” Smucker told reporters at Lancaster County’s Public Safety Training Center near Salunga. But “I would far prefer that all of the elected officials in Lancaster County come together, both Republican and Democrat, and say that we are ready to open.

“If that date is May 22, and (Lehman) believes that’s the date, I’d be willing to support that,” Smucker said.

But Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons did not back off his assertion that responsible Lancaster County businesses owners who can reopen safely should have the right to do so Friday, defying the governor’s order that non-essential businesses not granted waivers remain closed until at least June 4 to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m not sure why anyone would think that (the governor) would change his mind” and allow the county to move from the red, or the lockdown phase, to yellow, or partial reopening, as early as May 22, Parsons said.

Before Smucker made his offer, Lehman accused Republican leaders of backing an “illegal” early reopening of the county “because they’re trying to play politics with public safety.”

“Our politics in this country is absolutely, positively broken because we have decided that partisanship, tribalism and toxicity in our politics is more important than doing the right thing,” Lehman said.

This story will be updated.