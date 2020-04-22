U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker: 'Not too early' to reopen some businesses

Hearing growing frustration from businesses under government lock-down orders because of the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said Wednesday “it’s not too early” to allow some to reopen.

Smucker, a Republican who represents Lancaster County, said the construction industry, in particular, can operate in ways that don’t expose people to a virus that has claimed more than 110 lives here.

“Any business that could still operate while practicing social distancing we should think about opening right now,” Smucker said at a news conference where other community leaders expressed support for a phased reopening of the economy in coming weeks.

Smucker called Gov. Tom Wolf’s process for granting waivers to businesses wanting to reopen “a disaster,” citing a lack of transparency.

“You have to do it safely,” Smucker said of reopening. “But we are at a point where we can begin to open up.”

Here are other takeaways from Wednesday’s news conference outside the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center near Salunga.

A Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital doctor said a team of 20 nurses is working seven days a week to contact people who may have been exposed by someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital also expects to soon offer a new therapy to very sick patients. They will receive coronavirus-fighting antibodies from the plasma of patients who have recovered from an infection.

Latinos are disproportionately testing positive in Lancaster County. A doctor said Latinos represent about a quarter of the more than 1,000 positive tests at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, but make up 11% of the county population. Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said the city is trying in different ways to inform Spanish-speaking residents about how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Sorace said that when Pennsylvania reopens construction May 8, as Wolf has announced, the city will have safety guidelines developed to allow projects with active building permits to restart. That number includes 1,800 residential and 800 commercial projects.

County Commissioner Craig Lehman, a Democrat running for state Senate, warned that “attempts to politicize this crisis” will disrupt the united response needed to end the pandemic. “We need to stay focused on the real enemy, COVID-19, and how to safely and responsibly reopen the economy,” he said.

