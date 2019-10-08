Lancaster County remains one of the finest retirement areas in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.
In its annual rankings released Tuesday, the magazine listed Lancaster County as the third-best place to retire, behind only Florida cities of Fort Myers and Sarasota
The ranking for 2020 of the 125 largest metropolitan areas in the country created a score in each for happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability and job market.
While Lancaster County remains among the leading retirement areas in the country, it lost the No. 1 ranking U.S. News & World Report gave it in last year’s list due to declines in happiness and housing affordability measures.
But no matter where U.S. News ranks Lancaster County, the area already is known as a prime retirement destination.
The county has 16 retirement communities with about 13,000 residents. Many of the communities have launched major expansions in recent years to meet continuing high demand for more capacity and amenities.
In describing Lancaster County, U.S. News & World Report said:
“Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offers a balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate. Expansive farms rub elbows with manicured suburbs, which lead right into the bustling city. A short drive can take one through each of these environments. Each area boasts its own unique groups of inhabitants: farmers, families, college students and young professionals. From close-knit church communities to the indie coffee shop scene, Lancaster holds something for everyone.”
Other Pennsylvania cities and their rankings on the U.S. News & World Report list were: 18th, Pittsburgh; 23rd, Allentown; 25th, Harrisburg; 27th, Philadelphia, 38th, Reading; 60th, York; and 84th, Scranton.