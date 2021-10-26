U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will meet with unionized workers striking outside the Kellogg cereal-making plant in East Hempfield Township on Wednesday afternoon, his office has announced.

Walsh will meet with leaders of and workers represented by Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union on a picket line at the cereal manufacturing plant at 2050 State Road at 3 p.m., according to a news release. Walsh will speak with BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton and talk to workers on the picket line outside the facility.

Attempts to reach Local 374 President Kerry Williams for comment were not immediately successful.

Workers have been striking at the plant since early this month after the one-year extension of a five-year master contract between Kellogg and BCTGM Local 374 in Lancaster as well as three other locals expired on Oct. 5. BCTGM workers voted to strike at all four locations on Oct. 8.

The strike is the second walkout in the plant’s 45-year-old history.

Strikers at the plant were previously visited by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Oct. 9.