U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on Friday joined nearly every Republican member of the House to vote against a gun safety bill that was passed by the U.S. Senate a day prior – legislation negotiated by senators after the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Explaining his vote, Smucker, a Republican representing Lancaster County, cited “deep concerns” that the legislation “would infringe upon the constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners” within his district. Instead, Smucker said he's in favor of funding increased school safety and mental health resources.

“I believe we ought to work to keep firearms out of the hands of those who would do harm to themselves or others, however, I swore and oath to support and defend the Constitution, and this legislation would infringe on an individual’s rights,” he said in a written statement. “I will continue to protect the Second Amendment rights of my constituents.”

Smucker has long accepted money from gun rights advocates.

The bill, called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed in the House in a 234-193 vote, with 14 Republicans giving support. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, was the lone Pennsylvania House Republican to vote in favor of its passage.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday in a 65-33 vote, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The bill would require more thorough background checks on firearms purchases aged 18 to 20. It also would restrict convicted domestic abusers’ ability to purchase firearms. That’s in addition to funding mental health programs and providing assistance to states and local government to implement so-called Red Flag laws, which allow police to temporarily confiscate firearms from gun owners who a court decides are a danger to themselves or others.

Smucker has consistently made clear his support of gun ownership throughout his time as a politician while noting a need for more background checks to stop guns from getting into the wrong hands.

Smucker, then serving in the state Senate, said in December 2012 that he supported calls for action by Congress on gun restrictions after the Sandy Hook school massacre.

“Any legislation must be well-thought-out and uphold our constitutional right to bear arms,” he said at the time.

After he was elected to Congress in 2016, Smucker expressed belief that certain individuals, notably criminals and children, shouldn’t be able to get ahold of guns. In 2018, he said anyone “seeking to harm themselves or others shouldn’t have access to firearms.”

Also in 2018, Smucker again expressed support for strengthening existing background requirements along with outlawing bump stocks, which were banned nationwide in 2019. The man who killed 60 people at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017 equipped some of his firearms with bump stocks, which enable machine-gun-like rapid firing.

Since 2016, Smucker has taken $10,950 directly from the National Rifle Association, and he has benefited from an additional $226,342 in independent support from the NRA, according to records posted by OpenSecrets.org. Of the 535 members of Congress, Smucker ranks 30th in most money taken from the NRA, those records show.

Gun Owners of America

Numerous firearms retailers at gun shops across Lancaster County either were unavailable or unwilling to discuss the bill Friday morning.

Val Finnell, state director of Pennsylvania’s branch of Gun Owners of America, said his group’s members “don’t support anything in the bill.” He noted concerns about the proposal to lengthen background check wait times for firearms purchasers under the age of 21.

“It’s a constitutional right, and a right delayed is a right denied,” Finnell said before describing what he sees as hypocrisy — allowing 18-year-olds to enlist and wield firearms in the military, while imposing a different standard on civilian gun ownership rights.

New rules governing domestic abusers' access to firearms — the bill would prohibit access in some cases — also was a point of contention.

“It’s a backdoor method of gun control,” Finnell said. “Rather than banning guns, they just keep expanding the number of people who aren’t allowed to own them.”

That’s all in addition to vehement disapproval of any expansion of Red Flag laws.

None of that, he said, will prevent a legal gun owner from carrying out a mass shooting if they choose to do so.

“It’s happened here in this county,” Finnell said, noting that the firearms used in the mass shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, were purchased legally.

Casey and Toomey

Less than a day before the House vote, the bill won the support of Pennsylvania’s two senators, Democrat Bob Casey, Jr. and Republican Pat Toomey.

On Thursday, Casey called it “the most significant legislation to begin to tackle gun violence in nearly three decades.”

“Americans deserve to feel safe in their schools, grocery stores, synagogues, churches and communities. Getting this bill to the President’s desk and signed into law will save lives,” Casey said in a statement.

Toomey similarly lauded the bill for its potential to increase safety, especially when it comes to decreasing access to firearms among both criminals and “dangerously mentally ill” people.

However, Toomey, in a Thursday news release, was careful not to refer to the bill as a gun control measure.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act isn’t a gun control bill — it’s commonsense legislation to strengthen background checks, provide federal assistance for state crisis intervention programs, enhance penalties for gun trafficking and straw purchases, and invest in school safety and mental health,” he said.