Several varieties of poultry products, including shredded and diced chicken, were recalled from several large supermarket chains for potential listeria contamination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The chicken products were sold between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24. All products subject to recall can be found here.

The recall affects the following grocery chains in Pennsylvania:

- Weis Markets

- Giant

- Redners Warehouse Market

- ALDI

- Target

The USDA urges consumers to check their freezers for affected products. Contaminated products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

This poultry recall is considered a Class I recall, which means that the product poses a high risk of contamination to the public.

"This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," the USDA website states.

There are no reported illnesses surrounding these poultry products, according to the USDA recall. Those who experience symptoms of listeriosis (i.e.; headaches, stiff neck, confusion, convulsions and fever) should contact their local healthcare provider for care.

The bacteria severely affects those who are pregnant, immuno-compromised, elderly and newborn, according to the recall.

Editor's note: the recall was initially issued Sept. 28, but the recall was expanded to include more poultry products Tuesday.