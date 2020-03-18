The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended operations for at least two weeks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the bureau announced in a statement Wednesday.

Operations will be suspended until April 1, 2020, the bureau said. During the break, the bureau is going to evaluate operations and make additional changes, if needed.

The 2020 census began less than a week ago, the bureau said, and has received responses from more than 11 million households.

In late May, census takers across the U.S. will begin visiting households that have yet to respond to the census, the bureau said. Adjustments will be made to this process to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.

The census' July 31 deadline could be changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bureau said March 15, 2020.

The census bureau has already made changes to ensure that college students, residents at nursing communities and prisoners are counted by working with group quarters administrators of group housing, the bureau said.