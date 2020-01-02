Starting Feb. 1, U-Haul International will no longer hire nicotine users in Pennsylvania and 20 other states.

The Arizona-based company that employs more than 30,000 people said the new policy is part of its effort "to establish one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the U.S. and Canada."

The other 20 states where it is lawful to decline hiring individuals who use nicotine products and the policy will be enacted are Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Individuals seeking jobs in those 21 states will see statements regarding the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications and will be questioned about nicotine use, according to U-Haul, and in states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered.

Current employees will not be affected by the policy, the company said.

In Lancaster County, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital has had a no-tobacco hiring policy since 2011, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has had one since 2013.