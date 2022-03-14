Mary Swartz, left, and Glenda Machia hold pictures of their sister, Anita Marie Clippinger-Auker, near her grave at Memory Gardens in East Cocalico Township on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Clippinger-Auker died of COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020. She was 60.
Didn't get a chance to check in with LancasterOnline over the weekend?
Here are six articles (and some photos) to bring you up to speed.
Two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
As hospital loading docks erupted into cheers last year with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines and health care workers rolled up their sleeves for the first shots of hope, few imagined the pandemic would stretch into year three.
Reporter Nicole Brambila put together a package looking at the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lancaster County.
A House Sparrow on a tree branch outside of Lancaster Central Market on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
A man rides a scooter on Mill Creek Road in Bird-in-Hand on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
The American Flag outside of the Lancaster County Government Center waves in the snowy wind on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
East Orange Street near Plum Street in Lancaster City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
Snow drifts accross a portion of Rockvale Road in Lancaster on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
Snow drifts accross a portion of Route 30 near Eastbrook Road in Lancaster on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
A man rides a scooter on Cherry Hill Road in Ronks on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
Carlisle Proud Boy member targeted in search warrant tied to Jan. 6 plot
Federal investigators obtained a search warrant targeting a Central Pennsylvania man who they believe may have evidence documenting how a far right group planned to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
A Justice Department court filing, made public on Tuesday, shows federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant for an unnamed individual living in Carlisle who is alleged to be an “upper tier” member of the Proud Boys, an all-male group whose members have a record of using violence and the threat of violence in support of former President Donald Trump and public demonstrations organized by conservative activists.
A New Jersey caterer is suing the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center for more than $10 million, claiming the hotel’s unfinished renovations in 2019 ruined the caterer's annual sold-out Passover event for hundreds of families and severely damaged its reputation.
Greenwald Caterers claims the hotel’s “disastrous” handling of the event has cost it millions in lost business.