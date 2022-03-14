Didn't get a chance to check in with LancasterOnline over the weekend?

Two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

As hospital loading docks erupted into cheers last year with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines and health care workers rolled up their sleeves for the first shots of hope, few imagined the pandemic would stretch into year three.

Reporter Nicole Brambila put together a package looking at the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lancaster County.

One story looked at people who lost loved ones from the virus. The other was a panel discussion with health experts looking back at the last two years, and what lies ahead for the county.

Snowstorm causes crashes, power outages across Lancaster County; here's how much snow fell

Old Man Winter paid a very late visit to Lancaster County over the weekend.

As much as 5 inches of snow fell across Lancaster County on Saturday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Snow began falling around sunrise, dropping between 4 and 5 inches across much of the county through the early afternoon, meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said.

Carlisle Proud Boy member targeted in search warrant tied to Jan. 6 plot

Federal investigators obtained a search warrant targeting a Central Pennsylvania man who they believe may have evidence documenting how a far right group planned to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Justice Department court filing, made public on Tuesday, shows federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant for an unnamed individual living in Carlisle who is alleged to be an “upper tier” member of the Proud Boys, an all-male group whose members have a record of using violence and the threat of violence in support of former President Donald Trump and public demonstrations organized by conservative activists.

20-year-old admits to killing his 22-year-old sister in East Hempfield Township: police

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he admitted to killing his sister at their East Hempfield Township home.

Joel Ayala Jr. is facing a single count of homicide for the death of his 22-year-old sister, Linnette Ayala.

The woman's family has also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses.

Caterer claims Lancaster Wyndham ruined 2019 Passover for hundreds, seeks $10M-plus

A New Jersey caterer is suing the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center for more than $10 million, claiming the hotel’s unfinished renovations in 2019 ruined the caterer's annual sold-out Passover event for hundreds of families and severely damaged its reputation.

Greenwald Caterers claims the hotel’s “disastrous” handling of the event has cost it millions in lost business.

