Since 2008, New Jersey has required all police departments in the state to submit forensic information about guns recovered in the course of police work to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, often referred to by its acronym, NIBIN.

Fans of the CBS show NCIS will be familiar with scenes where lab techs fire guns into water tanks so that bullets and shell casings can be studied for unique “fingerprints” left by the gun. But it’s a real-world system that’s proven valuable to investigators throughout the county, so much so that former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale tried to expand its use.

In 2019, DePasquale’s office issued a report celebrating NIBIN’s help in leading to the “apprehension of people responsible for using firearms for violent purposes rather than (investigators) wading through the levels of bureaucracy it takes to trace a recovered firearm to its purchaser — who, data shows, is hardly ever the shooter.”

DePasquale recommended increased funding for law enforcement agencies to pay for staff to process more firearms and submit the information to the ATF network.

According to the ATF, NIBIN was launched in 1997 and contains 4.2 million pieces of ballistic information. The system “provides investigators the ability to compare their ballistics evidence against evidence from other violent crimes on a national, regional and local level, thus generating investigative links that would rarely be revealed absent the technology.” The bureau claims NIBIN generated 267,000 leads for investigators in 2019 alone.

Put more simply by Lou Weiers, a Pennsylvania-based ATF agent quoted in DePasquale’s 2019 report, “(NIBIN is) probably better than fingerprints.”

But two years after DePasquale touted NIBIN’s importance, Pennsylvania still does not require police departments to submit information about seized guns to the system, and an LNP|LancasterOnline review found that only 1 in 5 firearms seized in connection to crimes in Lancaster County between 2016 and 2020 were submitted to ATF.

Lancaster County’s District Attorney’s Office only submitted 29% of the 135 guns its investigators collected to the ATF for analysis during that time period.

District Attorney Heather Adams said while the office doesn't have a specific policy on what guns should be processed for NIBIN, “certainly any legally seized gun in connection with a drug investigation or warrant should be sent.”

She said that not all guns are suitable for submission to the network, including guns taken in connection to suicide or when a person violates a protection from abuse order.

Nine departments in the county made no submissions during that time, though police chiefs from those departments said they didn’t have cases that required checking the firearm against the system.

“We did not have any type (of) incident that would involve this type of submission,” Chief Kevin McCarthy of East Earl Township Police Department said via email. ”I’m very happy that we did not have to use the system, and hope it stays that way.”

West Earl Township Police Chief Eric Higgins said he was unsure why his department hadn’t made any submission, noting that he only started his position last year. But he said when he was a police chief in New Jersey it was mandated by the state’s Attorney General that all firearms were submitted to the system.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police is on the opposite end of the spectrum. City police submitted 73% of the 579 guns seized and 83% of all shell casings collected to the system between 2016 and 2020, according to data provided by the bureau.

Michael Winters, a captain with the Criminal Investigation Division, said via email that NIBIN's track record in helping his team’s investigations encouraged them to make submissions to the system a more regular part of their work. The more often they submit information, “the better the chances (we have) of making connections between different crimes from different scenes” or even other jurisdictions.

By using the NIBIN system, Lancaster city police were able to link one of the guns seized from a 2019 bust on Beaver Street to an earlier 2018 shooting on the 600 block of Lafayette Street, Winters said.

Winters did not speculate on why other departments may not be submitting as many guns to NIBIN, but he said that submission involves taking the gun to the nearest ATF lab, which is located at the State Police barracks in Harrisburg

“We do see great value in submitting firearms to NIBIN and have been doing so for quite some time,” Winters said. “We have had success in linking crimes together through this analysis and have been able to successfully prosecute offenders for multiple incidents that we may not have otherwise known about, had it not been for the connection made through NIBIN.”