A fire that began in a vehicle and spread to three buildings sent two people to the hospital and caused over $1.5 million in damages Saturday, fire officials said.

A man was working on his car when it caught fire around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Union Street, Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said. The fire spread from the vehicle to the garage, and then from the garage to three apartments and two buildings.

Saturday's winds enabled the fire to spread, Kemmerly said.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, Kemmerly said. Injuries are unknown.

Kemmerly estimated the value of loss around $1.5 million. The garage, which was completely destroyed in the fire, stored over $150,000 worth of antique cars and equipment, he said.

Union Street Laundromat, which was attached to the garage, was not damaged in the fire, Kemmerly said.