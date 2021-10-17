Lancaster city police responded to what was reported as a shooting at Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, a desk sergeant confirmed.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the mall at 142 Park City Center for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries at 2:26 p.m, according to a dispatch report.

The report states that up to 6 people were transported to local hospitals, 2 of which sustained gunshot wounds, and that two suspects were taken into custody.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told a reporter that the injuries are non-life threatening

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman running away screaming after what sounded like two gunshots rang out inside the mall. Three individuals were close to each other when the shots rang out, and one of them appeared to fall to the ground.

In another video, there is a heavy police presence inside the mall with a portion of the mall taped off. A large number of customers fled to the parking lot following the incident.

The mall has been closed and will not reopen until Monday morning. There is no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time, according to Lancaster police.

Officers at the mall armed with rifles told a reporter they're still working to secure the inside of the mall.

Lindsay Kahn, spokeswoman for Park City’s owner Chicago-based Brookfield Property Partners, gave LNP|LancasterOnline the following statement:

"We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today," she said in an email. "This is a developing investigation and we need to direct you to our partners at Lancaster PD and PA State Police. We are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."

Hana Ali, 57, of Lititz, said the shooting took place after a fight in front of Tabarek Al-Hana, an international food store she owns along with her sister.

Ali said an argument broke out between a group of four people just outside the store around 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., centered around two adult men. A scuffle took place, during which one of the men brandished a gun and began making threats to the others.

The gun was knocked from the man’s hand and the second man then mounted him and shot him, Ali said.

A second man, also part of the group, was also shot, though Ali was unsure how.

“Everything went so fast,” she said. “We were scared so we we’re hiding behind my register.”

Ali said she believed she heard five or six shots fired. One of the men appeared to have been shot in the leg and shoulder.

“I hope they are alive,” Ali said. “I hope no one dies.”

Police questioned Ali and her sister. Both were still inside the store just before 5 p.m., unsure when they would be able to leave.

Kevin Young, 68, of Lancaster, was shopping upstairs when he heard shots ring out through the mall.

“There were too many to count,” he said. “It was like a lot of firecrackers going off.”

Young saw a mass of people running throughout the mall, headed toward the exits. Some people were lying on the ground.

Young was ushered into a back room where he hid for about half an hour, he said.

This is a breaking news story and more details will be added as they become available.