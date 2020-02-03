earthquake 020320

Two small earthquakes hit Dover, York County last weekend.

 USGS map

A pair of small earthquakes hit York County last weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first to hit, a 1.7 magnitude quake, hit a few miles outside Dover hit around 2:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a second quake - 1.8 magnitude - hit within a kilometer of the first one. 

There have been 34 earthquakes in Pennsylvania since 2014; 14 of them happened in 2019 [map]

Nine people reported that they had felt the quake, according to USGS self-reported data.

It's likely that many did not feel the quake, as seismic events under 3.0 magnitude are usually felt under "especially favorable conditions," says the Mercalli intensity scale used by seismologists.

National Earthquake Center geophysicist Don Blakeman told PennLive that those who weren't directly on the epicenter likely didn't feel any of the quakes' effects.

Sign up for our newsletter

In 2019, 16 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.0 and higher hit Pennsylvania.

13 tropical storms and hurricanes have hit Lancaster County since the '50s; which ones do you remember? [photos]
Pennsylvania has seen 34 tornadoes this year, third-most since 1950: Here's where they touched down