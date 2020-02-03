A pair of small earthquakes hit York County last weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The first to hit, a 1.7 magnitude quake, hit a few miles outside Dover hit around 2:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a second quake - 1.8 magnitude - hit within a kilometer of the first one.
Nine people reported that they had felt the quake, according to USGS self-reported data.
It's likely that many did not feel the quake, as seismic events under 3.0 magnitude are usually felt under "especially favorable conditions," says the Mercalli intensity scale used by seismologists.
National Earthquake Center geophysicist Don Blakeman told PennLive that those who weren't directly on the epicenter likely didn't feel any of the quakes' effects.
In 2019, 16 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.0 and higher hit Pennsylvania.