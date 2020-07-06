Two people were shot in Lancaster city late Monday night, according to radio dispatch.

One person was shot in the leg, dispatch said, around 9:15 p.m. in the first block Ruby St. in Lancaster city.

Minutes later, dispatch reported another person had been shot, but did not disclose what injuries the person sustained. The shooting occurred on Coral St., which is nearby Ruby St.

Emergency units called to a shooting on the first block of Ruby Street in Lancaster city. It appears that there was a victim on Ruby Street and one on Coral Street at Lake Street. pic.twitter.com/FM4G6NqQRW — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) July 7, 2020

