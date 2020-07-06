Shooting 07062020

Police respond to two shootings in Lancaster city Monday night on Ruby and Coral streets. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Two people were shot in Lancaster city late Monday night, according to radio dispatch. 

One person was shot in the leg, dispatch said, around 9:15 p.m. in the first block Ruby St. in Lancaster city. 

Minutes later, dispatch reported another person had been shot, but did not disclose what injuries the person sustained. The shooting occurred on Coral St., which is nearby Ruby St. 

This is a developing story. 