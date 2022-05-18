Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the area of South Queen and Andrew streets Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. after reports of gunshots. They found an adult male and a juvenile, both Lancaster city residents who had been shot.

Their conditions were not disclosed as of Wednesday morning, but Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said the victims were still being treated at a hospital.

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen what occurred. Tipsters may call (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crimewatch to provide information.