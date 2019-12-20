Several roads in Rapho Township were closed after a crash Friday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. and was reported with entrapment, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Several first responders and fire police are on scene at Elizabethtown Road. Two vehicles were involved, a car and an SUV.
Elizabethtown Road is closed. Meadows View Road is closed between Sunnyside and Elizabethtown roads.
Serious 2-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Elizabethtown and Meadow View roads in Rapho Twp. Emergency responders tell me it happened around 6:45 am. A car into a tree, and an SUV in the front yard of the home. E-town Road will be closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/IsJrdoJg5J— Michael Yoder (@YoderReports) December 20, 2019
Information was unavailable on how long the road would be closed.
This story will be updated. Multimedia reporter Ty Lohr is on the scene.