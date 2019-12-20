Several roads in Rapho Township were closed after a crash Friday morning. 

The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. and was reported with entrapment, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Several first responders and fire police are on scene at Elizabethtown Road. Two vehicles were involved, a car and an SUV.

Elizabethtown Road is closed. Meadows View Road is closed between Sunnyside and Elizabethtown roads.

Information was unavailable on how long the road would be closed. 

This story will be updated. Multimedia reporter Ty Lohr is on the scene. 

Click here for traffic maps and info in Lancaster County.