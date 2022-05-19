Two Philadelphia men were arrested Monday in Lancaster city, after a yearlong investigation into what Lancaster County Drug Task Force officers say was part of a Philly-to-Lancaster drug operation.

Detectives stopped Jayson Burton, 33, of Locust Street, Philadelphia, and Paul Clifton, 31 of Pine Street, Philadelphia, in a 2018 gray Infinity in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street Monday afternoon and found, after executing a search warrant, about 149.6 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, a Glock model 36 .45-caliber handgun and $2,510 in cash in a hidden compartment behind the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The police K9 Tundra and East Hempfield Township Police Department assisted the drug task force.

Burton and Clifton are charged with felony counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license.

They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth, with bail set at $500,000 cash for Burton and $400,000 cash for Clifton.