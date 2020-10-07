Pequea Valley School District temporarily has closed two of its schools due to a sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School are closed through Tuesday, Oct. 13, as the district responds to at least two confirmed cases, as well several probable and possible cases discovered during contact tracing.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our learners, staff, and community members, and we will continue to do our best to mitigate any spread of this virus," district Superintendent Erik Orndorff said in a letter to parents and guardians Tuesday. "We are well aware that these modifications are not easy for families. I apologize for any inconvenience and I thank you for your support and patience through these necessary changes."

Orndorff first issued a letter Monday, notifying families of a confirmed case in the district. A follow-up letter on Tuesday stated there were two total cases unrelated to each other, one probable case and two possible cases. Orndorff did not reveal whether those cases were linked to other schools in the district, citing "patient privacy reasons."

In addition to the two schools that will be closed through Oct. 13, the district also canceled classes Wednesday, Oct. 7, for grades seven through 12 for a "staff development day."

Students will learn online Thursday and Friday. Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13, remain vacation days for students for Columbus Day. Students are expected to return to both schools on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pequea Valley's home football game against Annville-Cleona this Friday has been postponed until Nov. 6. All other sports have been suspended until in-person school is back in session next week.

Pequea Valley isn't the only Lancaster County district to close a school this week due to COVID-19. East High Street Elementary School in the Elizabethtown Area School District is also closed through the holiday.

Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School closed temporarily last month.