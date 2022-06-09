A rescue operation is underway at the M&M Mars factory in Elizabethtown Township Thursday afternoon to free two individuals who are reportedly stuck in a chocolate tank.

More than two dozen emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. Rescue units are attempting to cut a hole out at the bottom and "drag them out," according to dispatch reports.

EMS Dispatch stated while the two individuals are "not floating around" in a vat of chocolate, officers are having trouble getting them out

This story is a breaking story and will be updated.