At least two people were rescued from a house fire in Columbia Saturday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
First responders were called to a fire at Second St. and Union Street in Columbia Borough around 9:30 a.m.
The fire was deemed under control around 9:58 a.m.
A coroner was dispatched to the scene around 10 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications
Nearly 20 units from both York and Lancaster counties were issued.
A reporter is on scene. This story will be updated.