Two people were injured following a two-car crash on Lampeter Road Thursday afternoon.
Police said that a car was turning left off of Valette Drive when it was hit by an coming vehicle traveling south on Lampeter Road.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car had minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.
Lampeter Road was closed from Rockvale Road to Windy Hill Road, about a half-mile stretch, for approximately an hour.