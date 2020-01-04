Two people are dead after a house fire Saturday morning in Columbia Borough, according to Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly.
The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Second Street. Kemmerly said when fire crews arrived, there was smoke coming from multiple rowhomes in the block.
The person who called 911 "had heard yelling and screaming from inside the home," Kemmerly said.
Firefighters found two people in a second-floor bedroom shortly after they arrived, said Kemmerly.
One person was taken to a local hospital where they later died and one person died on scene, according to Kemmerly.
The people have not yet been identified.
Two dogs also died in the fire, Kemmerly said.
The Lancaster Country Coroner's office and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are on scene.
"No smoke detectors were heard during the fire, which is very unusual," Kemmerly said. "We have found smoke detectors, but they were not working at the time of the fire."
When asked if he thought there was anything suspicious about the fire, Kemmerly said no comment.
The rowhomes are rentals, according to Kemmerly, and he estimated the last inspection for the fire detectors was sometime in April.
Fire crews had the fire under control around 9:58 a.m. Kemmerly said about 100 firefighters from 12 different departments helped to contain the fire.
South Second Street is still closed as the fire marshal investigates the cause of the fire.
Kemmerly said that on this exact day 35 years ago, Jan. 4, 1985, there was another fatal fire in the borough, two blocks up on South Fourth Street. Since then, he estimated that there have been three or four other fatal fires.
This story will be updated.