Police are searching for two people involved in a fight that happened at Dominion Pizza on Queen Street on July 13.

Jennifer Lee Rivera of the 300 block of S. Prince Street and Joe Anthony Diaz Sr. who is homeless but residing in the City of Lancaster have been charged with aggravated assault with a knife, say police.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim in the restaurant with an apparent stab wound to the chest. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, according to police.

Video evidence was secured and used to identify both Rivera and Diaz who were involved in the fight.

Rivera and Diaz are awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Any person with knowledge of Rivera or Diaz Sr.’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.