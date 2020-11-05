If weather conditions are clear, Lancaster County could see quite a few stellar astronomical events in November.

The first half of the month will feature two meteor showers:

- Nov. 4 to 5: The Taurids, a relatively small meteor shower, could produce 5 to 10 meteors an hour

- Nov. 17 to 18: The Leonids, another small meteor shower, could produce up to 10 to 15 meteors an hour

November is also the month of the full beaver moon.

It got its name from native groups, as November's full moon signified when beavers would start to gather food, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Before the traditional calendar, native groups relied on the moon to determine what time of year it was.

The full moon will be at its brightest on Nov. 30, but that's not the only astronomical event happening that day.

A lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North America that night. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth's shadow blocks out the light that the moon reflects from the sun.