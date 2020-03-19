Two men have been charged after fatally shooting a 22-year-old Lancaster man at the Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township March 19, police said.

Charged are Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, of Lancaster, and Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 19, of Lancaster, East Lampeter Township police said.

Police did not reveal the identity of the 22-year-old who was fatally shot. Another man, 25, is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1:18 a.m. at 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike after a drug transaction, police said.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Luciano are charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault, police said.

Luciano is also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and persons not to possess a firearm, police said.

Both men were remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail, police said.

