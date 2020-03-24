Two men launched steel balls, BB pellets and rocks at several vehicles and residences throughout West Lampeter and Pequea townships from late January to early March, police said.

Charged are Tyler J. Stoltzfus and Joseph Duignan, both 19 and of Willow Street, West Lampeter Township police said.

Police first responded to a report of an item projected into a window of a residence in the 300 block of Carol Lyn Drive Jan. 27, police said. Damage was estimated at $5,132.

In the following five weeks, police responded to 27 more reports of broken vehicle and residence windows across West Lampeter Township and Pequea Township. Damages ranged from $33 to $2,500, police said.

According to affidavits of probable cause, over $18,000 worth of damages were estimated between the two townships.

When interviewed by police March 17, Stoltzfus and Duignan admitted to causing the damages and gave police the slingshot they used, court documents said.

Both men have been charged with 19 counts of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime by West Lampeter Township police, court documents said.

Then men have also been charged with 10 counts of damaged property, criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime by Pequea Township police, court documents said.

Both men were released on $25,000 unsecured bail, West Lampeter Township police said.

