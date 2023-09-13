Two McCaskey students were arrested on campus Wednesday after a photo showing one of the students posing with a handgun in a school restroom was shared with other students.

Lancaster city police school resource officers became aware of the photo at 10:45 a.m. and determined it was taken inside the school.

Police recovered the firearm and arrested two students. There were no injuries, and police said it’s no longer a safety concern.

Adam Aurand, spokesperson for the School District of Lancaster, confirmed the photo was taken Wednesday. The two students were arrested within an hour of the photo being reported to police, he said.

Lancaster city police Sgt. Joel Thomas said the two students were still in police custody as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Each faces multiple firearm-related charges, Thomas said. He noted that their names are not being released because both are juveniles.

In a statement about the incident sent to family and staff Wednesday afternoon, the school district said there were “no additional safety concerns regarding this incident at this time.” The district also said students would continue to see a police presence on campus Thursday.

The statement also mentioned school board Policy 226, which allows school officials to search student lockers, personal possessions and motor vehicles on school property when there’s a suspicion of rule violations or safety concerns.

“Please continue to encourage your child(ren) to report suspicious behavior directly to adults at school,” the statement said. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Comments on Facebook about the incident expressed a mix of sadness and anger.

“Sad absolutely sad for everyone involved I don’t understand what is running through these kids head anymore they’ve all lost there minds! And just don’t care!” one user said.

“We have to stand up for our youth, don’t wait until it’s your child,” another user posted.