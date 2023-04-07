Two nonprofits behind major housing developments in Lancaster County will work together to create affordable housing for older adults in the county and surrounding areas.

HDC MidAtlantic and Landis Quality Living this week announced a joint venture that will develop, own and operate developments using tax credits from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

The nonprofits plan to focus on Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

The organizations will keep separate ownership of their own existing developments. HDC owns or manages 3,400 apartments in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Landis Quality Living’s properties include the Steeple View Lofts and the new Landis Place on King, both in Lancaster city. It is an arm of Landis Communities.

The two previously worked together to develop Mountain View Terrace in Salisbury Township, which has 36 affordable apartments with rent between $363 and $972 per month.