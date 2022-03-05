Among the first refugees to receive help from the church were Reznik’s second cousin Elena and her teenage son and daughter.

Elena’s husband was not able to leave Ukraine with them because of a rule imposed under martial law banning any man from the age of 18 to 60 from leaving the country and urging them to join the army. Reznik withheld the family’s last name out of concerns for their safety.

“They were separated at the border, and it was a very dramatic goodbye because they don’t know if they’ll ever see each other,” Reznik said. “It’s a war, and who knows how long it’s going to last and what it’s going to be like.”

After Elena crossed the Polish border with her son and daughter, she stayed the night at a temporary shelter set up by the American and Polish militaries. The next day the three were transported to a cabin in Poland where they can stay for about a month. Reznik said they are trying to settle Elena and her children in permanent housing in Poland or the U.S.

Reznik also told LNP | LancasterOnline that he talked to a refugee named Victoria on Thursday who was fleeing bombardment in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Victoria’s son and husband, who is a pastor, stayed in Kharkiv with other pastors, church leaders and men to feed people and help those evacuating the city. Victoria fled the city with a group of 10 people, which included her younger children and other women who left their husbands behind. Victoria plans to cross the border into Poland.

Wednesday, Victoria’s husband was distributing food to people in need in the streets of Kharkiv. Reznik said, as soon as the men left, that area was bombed, and all of the windows of their church were blown out.

“So, it’s very real,” Reznik said. “I keep on telling them, I can’t tell you I understand you, but we’re crying with you and we’re praying with you because I’ve never been shelled by bombs. I don’t know what it feels like. I don’t understand you, but I’m praying with you. I feel your pain.”