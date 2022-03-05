An Ephrata church is providing direct aid, food and housing to families fleeing the war in Ukraine, working off of a plan crafted by two local men.
Bethany Slavic Church has helped about 14 people representing four different families and raised $60,000 with a goal of supporting 300 individuals as they move from displaced refugees to permanent homes.
The effort began a little more than a week ago when Ukraine native Konstantin Reznik, missions pastor and elder at Bethany Slavic Church, got a call from one of his friends, Rafal Kolawa, a native of Poland who now lives in Lititz.
“A light went on,” Reznik said. “OK, there’s a need and then there’s a possibility to help. Let’s put this all together.”
Drawing on their contacts locally, as well as in Ukraine and Poland, Reznik and Kolawa crafted a plan to create what Reznik calls a “bridge” that helps refugees cross the Polish border and connects them with Polish contacts who take them to campgrounds, cabins and hostels that the church and others have set up to serve as temporary housing. During their stay, the refugees are provided with information and connected with organizations that will help to resettle them permanently. They expect the refugees will eventually settle in Poland, Romania and other bordering nations with the help of churches in those countries.
Volunteers work phones making arrangements and guiding refugees. During its service Feb. 27, the church launched an appeal for funding and helpers who speak several languages.
“I feel like if everybody gives just a little bit - $5, $10 - and it’s a big crowd, we will be able to help people,” Kolawa said. “Even if we can help like five people, 10 people, it will be a big help for those families. And this is what we try to do and maybe one day one of us will need help too.”
Reznik said the effort has energized church members, many of whom felt almost paralyzed by shock over what’s happening in Ukraine.
“Especially when our friends and family started sending us pictures of them sheltering in public stations, in bomb shelters and in basements, it was very devastating to see,” said Reznik, 41, who came to Lancaster as a refugee at 11 years old with his family.
Reznik of Denver said many of his fellow church members’ family and friends and some of his extended family are evacuating to western Ukraine because of the war. Bethany Slavic Church believes if a need presents itself, that is the voice of God telling them to do something about it, Reznik said.
Reznik said his 340-member church founded in 1989 has a decade of experience with humanitarian aid, as it donates money and ships several containers of food and clothing to different countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Haiti and Moldova every year, but the church has no previous experience with arranging housing for refugees.
Nonetheless, Reznik feels the church must meet the moment.
“Our calling in life and the voice of God comes in the form of a need for other people,” said Reznik.
Shared life experiences
Both men have deep personal experiences that give them some insight about the emotional terrain new refugees must navigate.
For Reznik, the Russian invasion confirms a fear long held by his family. Religious minorities in Ukraine, Reznik’s family left that country before he was a teen due to fear that Russia would push to bring the former states of the Soviet Union back together and impose repression on many denominations and political dissenters.
Kolawa, who is now 44, said that when he came to New Jersey from Poland at age 25 with his wife, he was afraid to go to work because he didn’t know if it was safe for him in a new country and culture. To add to this initial fear, he came to New Jersey on Sept. 10, 2001, the day before there were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States by Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda. Kolawa said he still remembers the smoke that filled New York City.
He knows the current refugees are experiencing similar fear.
“After what has happened right now in the Ukraine, they don’t trust anybody because they’re afraid that something may happen to them,” said Kolawa. “So, it’s a bit hard to convince them to go to places. So, we try to make sure that people call them in their own language to try to explain it but it’s still hard to help those people.”