Two Lancaster women have recently been charged after two separate stabbings in Lancaster city, police said.

In the first case, Lancaster city police responded to an address in the 100 block of Howard Avenue Feb. 7 and found that Tonia Hull, 49, had stabbed a 58-year-old man in his upper torso, Lancaster Bureau police said.

Hull stabbed the man after a verbal dispute, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, police said.

Hull was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, police said.

She is currently at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, police said.

In the other case, Milady Feliciano-Fontanez, 26, was charged with aggravated assault after she stabbed a 22-year-old man twice in the back Feb. 9, police said.

Police said that Felicano-Fontanez and the man were involved in a dispute when Felicano-Fontanez picked up a knife and stabbed the man, police said.

The man is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Feliciano-Fontanez is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to pay $50,000 bail, police said.

