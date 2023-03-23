Two Lancaster County students, one each from Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts, placed in the top 10 of 35 spellers in WITF’s 2023 Central Pennsylvania Spelling Bee set to air April 1.

Madison Gonzalez, an eighth grader at Conestoga Valley Middle School, placed fifth and Harry Skiles, an eighth grader at Martin Meylin Middle School, placed seventh in the competition hosted by Harrisburg-based public television station, WITF. Kenzo Veron, an eighth grader at Lamberton Middle School in the Carlisle Area School District, placed first, earning a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 30 to June 1.

Of the 35 spellers who competed, 11 were from seven school districts in Lancaster County.

The Central Pennsylvania Spelling Bee championship can be viewed April 1 at www.youtube.com/@WITForg or at witf.org/bee.

Here’s a list of the top 10 winners:

Kenzo Veron – Lamberton Middle School, Carlisle Area School District Sibi Shanmugam – Eagle View Middle School, Cumberland Valley School District Elyse Hock, – Northern Middle School, Northern York County School District Jonathan Stermer – York Suburban Middle School, York Suburban School District Madison Gonzalez – Conestoga Valley Middle School, Conestoga Valley School District Peyton Bergeron – Palmyra Area Middle School, Palmyra Area School District Harry Skiles – Martin Meylin Middle School, Lampeter-Strasburg School District Michelle Li – Infinity Charter School, Harrisburg Stevenson Truong – Susquehanna Township Middle School, Susquehanna Township School District Nathan Anderson – Mechanicsburg Middle School, Mechanicsburg Area School District