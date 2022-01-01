Two Lancaster County judges are retiring, which will leave two vacancies on the 15-member bench — probably until the next election in two years, if the past is an indicator.

Donald Totaro was finishing his service this week and Howard Knisely is retiring at the end of January. Both were elected in 2007 and have been serving their second 10-year terms. However, Knisely has been approved to be a senior judge, meaning he is allowed by law to work up to 10 days a month.

He’ll be needed.

The county has been short a judge since Jay Hoberg retired in January 2018. His seat has remained unfilled, despite requests from county officials to Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the vacancy.

President Judge David Ashworth called Knisely and Totaro workhorses.

“We’re going to lose two very valuable members of the bench,” Ashworth said in an interview last week.

Meanwhile, the county is getting one new judge. Lancaster attorney JoAnne Murphy, a Republican, ran unopposed for election this year and will be sworn in this month.

Ashworth said the county court system does not have a tremendous backlog but is making some modifications intended to help cases move along. Those changes include assigning cases to individual judges for their entirety.

“Our hope is, everybody steps up and we are able to carry the load until” the county gets two more judges, Ashworth said. “We hope that the public won’t notice anything.”

Ashworth has requested that the governor nominate people to the vacancies, and he has talked to Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin about the need. He said that’s about all he can do.

The senators said in an emailed statement: “These judicial openings need to be filled to prevent a backlog of cases. The process of replacement begins with the nomination of candidates by the governor to the Pennsylvania Senate, who then votes to approve. Anyone who is interested in being considered for an appointment should send a letter of intent to Governor Wolf.”

The senators urged Wolf to fill the vacancy created by Hoberg’s retirement but the governor did not make any nominations.

Aument and Martin also thanked Knisely and Totaro for their service.

“They consistently demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and to the people of our county,” they said.

Totaro

Totaro, 60, of East Hempfield Township, said he decided to retire because it was time.

“It’s hard to believe, looking back, that I’ve been working in the courthouse for 35 years now. In that respect, I felt it was time for me to step away from public service,” he said Wednesday.

Totaro joined the county prosecutor’s office in 1987 as an assistant district attorney. He went on to run for district attorney and served two terms. He was elected judge in 2007.

As for what’s next?

“I do not have an immediate job lined up, but I will be exploring ideas,” he said. Practicing law would be among them.

“My experience both as a prosecutor and a judge have been very rewarding and very challenging,” Totaro said.

Among the challenging aspects, he said, was working in family court and dealing with child custody cases.

“Child custody cases can be very difficult cases,” he said. “In trying to resolve those disputes and, to the extent possible, trying to bring the parents together in the best interests of the child, that is challenging and yet rewarding.”

As for criminal court work, Totaro said he tried to ensure “that justice is served for all the parties, and that the defendant’s constitutional rights are protected.”

Totaro declined to reflect on any particular case that stood out in his career, saying he did not want to say anything that could possibly lead to an appeal or challenge.

Totaro said he was proud of his work as district attorney to develop a strong relationship with the office and law enforcement, including former U.S. Attorney Patrick Meehan. Totaro testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee in 1993 about “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” a program that targeted criminals who used guns by prosecuting them in federal court, which typically resulted in longer sentences.

He also worked with state lawmakers on increasing penalties, in state courts, for illegal gun use.

Knisely

Knisely, 70, of Manheim Township, said he had always planned to retire at that age. Under Pennsylvania law at the time he was first elected, judges had to retire at 70. Mandatory retirement is now 75.

Knisely said being a judge has been thoroughly enjoyable — and a welcome change from criminal defense work, where he spent much of his career.

“You were working till two in the morning with phone calls from police officers and chasing down your fees so that you could represent people,” he said in an interview this week.

Being a judge does have its challenges.

“You're putting up with people in society that most people don't ever come in touch with. And the hardest part is to be fair to a defendant who you know has committed a significant act because they're pleading guilty to something or because they're found guilty of something. And that's difficult,” he said. “On the other hand, I had done it for so long. I think I've heard every story, I've heard every excuse. The sentences, I think, are always fair.”

There’s also the opportunity to have a positive impact.

One such man had been violent, but turned his life around and now is a supermarket department manager, he said.

Knisely runs into him several times a month.

“Every time, a handshake or a hug. He's done spectacular… He's a good artist right now. He's selling artwork. He's working every day. He's made it to manager. It's just really cool to see that kind of stuff,” Knisely said.

Knisely also recalled that when he planned to run for judge he was told by the Republican Party chair at the time and by one of his law partners that he didn’t have a chance. He hadn’t been involved in the party enough and was entering the race too late.

He campaigned hard for the May 2007 primary as a field of 15 attorneys sought six spots on the bench.

“I was so tickled to make that top six. And the (candidates) who were running with me, who had never seen me in politics at all, didn't understand” how he won, Knisely said, explaining that as a defense attorney he had gotten to know many people.