Two community health centers in Lancaster County received more than $1.5 million in federal funding from the CARES Act, U.S. Health and Human Services announced.

Lancaster Health Center and the Welsh Mountain Health Centers received the federal dollars as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 response that allocated $1.32 billion to approximately 1,400 health centers for coronavirus testing and care. The massive CARES Act, coming in at $2.2 trillion, will also provide stimulus checks and other economic relief to Americans suffering from the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

Lancaster Health Center, in Lancaster city, will receive $894,650 and Welsh Mountain Health Centers, in New Holland, will receive $784,025 in one-time grants for their coronavirus response.

“Lancaster Health Center has played a critical role in local COVID-19 emergency response by providing strategic medical and dental care to our patients and those in our community who don’t have a healthcare provider or health insurance,” said Nicole Specht, a spokesperson for the center. “Up until this week, we were the only COVID-19 testing site in the city.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker supported the CARES Act in Congress, as well as Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey.

“These funds will continue to aid our community health centers in our fight against COVID-19. These funds are a significant federal investment stemming from the CARES Act, which I supported,” Smucker said in a news release. “I am committed to ensuring a robust and coordinated response to combat COVID-19. Together we can slow the spread and win this war against COVID-19.”