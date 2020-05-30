A virtual town hall on community policing will be hosted by two members of the Lancaster City Council next week following a week of outrage stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The virtual town hall will be hosted on Facebook by first-term city council members Amanda Bakay and Xavier Garcia-Molina at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

“As councilors, we acknowledge that Mr. Floyd’s tragic death and other events directly or indirectly involving law enforcement and persons of color affect our community here in Lancaster,” Bakay and Garcia Molina wrote on the Facebook event announcing the town hall.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer Monday after the officer kneeled on his neck as he pleaded for air while handcuffed, according to the Associated Press. The incident was caught on video and led to national outrage.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

An officer involved in Floyd’s death was arrested and charged with third-degree murder on Friday.

“We also recognize that these events have amplified the voices of our black community and we want to support this and stand in solidarity,” the town hall event post states. “We want to hear from you (on) how we as a city can grow in living the value that black lives matter.”

The virtual town hall will come following at least two planned protests in Lancaster this weekend — a protest outside of the Lancaster Bureau of Police station on West Chestnut Street, and another protest using cars in a yet-to-be-announced location in the city.