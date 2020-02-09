Two people were injured Sunday morning at Worship Center along New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township after a gun was accidentally discharged, according to a church official.

"This morning at approximately 10 a.m., a firearm was accidentally discharged on Worship Center property inside the church’s security office. Two people were injured and one of them was taken to the hospital. There is no threat to public safety, and we are praying for those injured," Worship Center said in a statement provided by Dustin Leed, director of digital ministry, around 11:30 a.m.

All contracted security guards at the church carry what they choose as a means of defense, Colin Davis, the hospitality pastor at Worship Center, said. Volunteers are not expected to carry, but they can. The shooting involved two volunteers.

East Lampeter police responded to the scene after a radio dispatch said a man shot himself in the head around 10 a.m. The dispatch said the man was conscious.

Parishioners arrived for the 11 a.m. service to police cars outside.

This story will be updated.