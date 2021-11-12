Two girls remain hospitalized in rehabilitation facilities nearly eight weeks after they were injured in a charter bus crash in Schuylkill County, where the vehicle left a highway while carrying a busload of people traveling to LCBC’s Manheim campus.

“Both girls have been courageously persevering through their physical therapy sessions, but even as potential signs of progress are being made, it’s really uncertain about what the future holds for their physical abilities,” LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft said, giving an update Friday afternoon.

Earlier that day, Trooper David Beohm said he had “no update” to give about a state police investigation of the crash. He did not answer questions about whether a cause for the crash has been determined or whether charges will be filed.

The crash took place Sept. 19, when Adam Wright, a driver for the Premiere #1 Limousine Service charter company, was piloting the bus on Route 25 in Frailey Township — about 47 miles north of Manheim.

Wright, 37, of Lancaster, was transporting a group of 31 church members who were returning to the Manheim LCBC following a religious retreat in New York.

About 2:30 p.m., the bus left the roadway, hitting a guardrail and striking an embankment before continuing about 50 yards into a wooded area, according to investigators.

All except one of the 31 church members — high school girls and older volunteers — were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Ashcraft spoke about those injured church members in a video message emailed to parishioners shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

“Our staff remains in contact with each family, and we continue to hear encouraging news of students and volunteers progressing in their healing journeys,” Ashcraft said.

He later added: “Their daily lives have also changed. … About half are not yet back to their regular rhythms of school and life.”

In the email, Ashcraft told his congregation that the injured and their families are thankful for ongoing support and prayers from members of the church community.

And he asked those community members to continue that support, especially when it comes to the two girls hospitalized in the rehabilitation facilities.

Specifically, he asked them to pray for “miracles” — that sight would be restored in one girl’s damaged left eye and that both girls would have full feeling and strength return to their legs.

Wright also was injured in the crash and hospitalized, but a Premiere representative said previously that the driver was expected to be released by late September.

On Friday, a representative for Premiere would not comment on whether Wright had been released. She said company officials would no longer be sharing any comments about the crash. However, she also confirmed that an internal investigation remains ongoing.