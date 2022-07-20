Nearly two-dozen long-term residents of a Route 30 motel, who were displaced when a sprinkler system flooded the building Sunday, will have housing again by Wednesday evening, according to Violet DeStefano, Lancaster County Health and Medical Preparedness Coordinator.

Nearly 100 people were staying at Motel 6, 2129 E. Lincoln Highway, which has since been deemed unfit for habitation pending remediation of water damage, DeStefano told United Way of Lancaster County’s news outlet. The flooding affected all 97 units of the motel, 87 of which were rented.

While most short-term guests were able to return home, DeStefano said, the American Red Cross established an overnight shelter for 20 adults and three children at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim.

Outreach workers from Tenfold, Mid Penn Legal Services, the Office of Aging and the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition are helping coordinate services and find new lodging, Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Justin Eby told United Way’s news outlet. Earlier this year, as many as 95 households were living long-term at local hotels, with rent paid by a federally funded program, according to Eby.

“The city and county have been working to get individuals housed, and there was no housing, so they ended up in these hotels,” Kevin Ressler, United Way president and CEO, said, adding that the motel’s long-term residents had most, if not all of their belongings within their motel room.

The summer season makes finding shelter for those displaced even more challenging, Ressler says.

“Because we are in the middle of summer tourism season, there’s no available hotels to move people to,” Ressler said. “There’s already no housing. There’s no shelter because in the summer we shut down the winter shelter, so it’s really stripped back. They’re sort of stuck.”

United Way’s Project SOS, which was initially created to share stimulus check donations to those in need, has evolved into an emergency relief fund for instances like this. With a goal of $25,000, United Way plans to send affected individuals a check to help them navigate the flooding. For more information, go to lanc.news/projectsos or call (717) 394-0731 and press 4.