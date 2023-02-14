Amber Zercher was spending an evening with her friends, Lee and Jennifer Porterfield, and their 3-year-old son Beau, letting their two German shepherds run free on the Porterfield's 10-acre plot in Holtwood, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Zercher is close with the Porterfields and keeps sheep on their property.

The German Shepherds were best friends, Zercher said. Ranger, the Porterfield's 7-year old dog, was "absolutely inseparable" from Zercher's year-and-a-half-old Oliver.

"They would play, just lay outside together," Zercher said. "They saw each other four to five times a week."

Around 6:45 p.m., while the families were grilling outside, they heard shots ring out, shocking the group.

"(We) heard the shots and yelping and yelled for the dogs immediately," Zercher said. "Oliver came back, covered in blood, dragging his back legs, and Ranger did not come back."

Pennsylvania state troopers were called to the 4 Pinnacle Road West property at 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found one dog injured and one dead in the yard.

Oliver survived, with a gunshot wound in each of his hind legs, and was treated at the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties facility in Lancaster.

Ranger died shortly after Lee Porterfield found him in the woods near the house.

Zercher praised PETS' treatment of Oliver, saying they knew exactly what they were doing, giving updates and reassuring her.

Oliver is walking again, less than two weeks since the incident, but the shock of the event is still haunting the families.

"We got pretty lucky, I guess," Zercher said. "I mean, all things considered, you know, Beau could have been hurt, too. I mean, it was dark out. And they were firing right toward the house. So it's a little unsettling."

Efforts to reach the Porterfields for comment were unsuccessful.

Zercher said the state police are currently working with Lancaster's District Attorney's Office to figure out charges and determine any suspects.