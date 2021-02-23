Two men died in separate instances of cardiac arrest while removing snow in Lititz on Monday, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to two separate incidences of adult men experiencing cardiac arrest in the hours following Monday’s snowfall, police said in a news release Tuesday. In both cases, the men had been removing snow.

Police officers attempted CPR and used a defibrillator on the men before ambulances could arrive, according to the news release. The men were transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Police said they could not release any information about the men due to the medical nature of the incidents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health encourages anyone experiencing heart attack symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath to stop shoveling snow and call 911. Snow shovelers should work in shifts instead of all at once, and should take breaks and drink water to prevent dehydration.

Shoveled snow should be pushed rather than lifted, and shovelers should avoid twisting motions that can stress the spine, the Department of Health recommends. If snow must be lifted, shovelers should bend their legs instead of their backs.

All snow blower safety instructions should be followed and users should remain aware of others nearby, the Department of Health recommends.