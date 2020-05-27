After the greatest organizing and fundraising efforts for a Lancaster County Democrat still fell short in 2018 by 18% points, candidates looking to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in November asked themselves: Who will pick up where Jess King left off?

The two candidates trying to make their case that they’re best fit to do so are Paul Daigle, 44, the student employment supervisor at Franklin & Marshall College; and Sarah Hammond, 27, a field hockey coach at Hanover Senior High School.

Paul Daigle's policy ideas 1. Increase congressional transparency through in-person town halls and public visitor logs 2. Plan for future national issues like saving and securing social security 3. Think strategically for pandemic recovery stimulus bills, like national infrastructure and housing bills

Neither candidate has been endorsed by the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, although at the local party’s convention in January Daigle was only a few votes shy of receiving the endorsement. He slid into the race just two weeks before the endorsement convention, while Hammond announced her candidacy in October 2019.

Daigle said he was motivated to run after he saw that King and other popular county Democrats declined to join the race for the congressional seat to represent Lancaster and southern York counties. He had other concerns about Hammond's electability, he added.

“It has much more to do with many reasons why I think Sarah Hammond was a weaker candidate,” Daigle said.

Despite their differences on how they believe a candidate should act, the two candidates also differ on a variety of policy issues, such as Hammond’s belief that Congress should abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, while Daigle believes the immigration system should be overhauled.

Daigle said he believes Hammond’s policies, such as abolishing ICE or the language she has used supporting “open borders,” would alienate some Democratic and Republican voters. Hammond rebutted her opponent’s view, saying her policy is unlikely to be the deciding factor on whether voters would choose her.

Sarah Hammond's policy ideas 1. Uncouple health insurance from employment and create a single-payer, Medicare for All health care system 2. Implement policies from the Green New Deal 3. Restaff Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and better prepare the U.S. pandemic response teams

“I believe in the importance of abolishing ICE, as he believes it’s a nonstarter,” Hammond said. “I don’t believe in pandering to people who are not going to vote for us anyway. ... I don’t believe in giving up human rights.”

On abortion, Hammond supports pro-choice policies, while Daigle said he is personally pro-life, but mimics former candidate King’s campaign messaging that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”

On the broader topic of health care, Daigle initially said he supported a public option but opposed Medicare for All, which is a policy Hammond has supported. He announced during a forum last week that he now supports Medicare for All.

Both candidates support the Green New Deal, a congressional resolution that lays out a framework on how the country should address climate change. The Green New Deal is one of Hammond’s main platform points, and she is endorsed by the local chapter of climate action advocacy organization Sunrise Movement.