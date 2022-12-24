Two people are dead after a crash in Brecknock Township on Friday night.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision in Brecknock Township around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to a post from the office.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at mile marker 291.2. A deputy called to the site pronounced two females dead at the scene, according to the office.

Both people have been transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center. The cause and manner of death are currently pending for both, according to the office.